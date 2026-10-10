The idiot’s guide to Gameweek 6 of FPL 2026/27

Fantasy Premier League (FPL) is finally back from its international-enforced hiatus – so, if you need some last-minute advice, here’s a quick round-up of what you need to know about Gameweek 6.

Also, don’t forget to check out our brand-new Stats Centre, which offers plenty of data, defensive contributions (DefCon) information, points projections and more.

There’s a free trial going on right now, too – but only until the Gameweek 6 deadline!

WHEN IS THE FPL GAMEWEEK 6 DEADLINE?

90 minutes before the first match. In this case, all transfers and team selections need to be done by 11:00 BST on Saturday 10 October.

FPL GAMEWEEK 6 PROJECTIONS

Our Chief Scout data has identified which teams have the best clean sheet and goal-scoring potential:

As well as the players likeliest to grab an attacking return:

Cole Palmer (0.85)

(0.85) Bruno Fernandes (0.78)

(0.78) Bukayo Saka (0.77)

(0.77) Erling Haaland (0.69)

(0.69) Bryan Mbeumo (0.65)

WHO TO BUY + SELL

The above numbers are from Friday afternoon. Our ‘Buy, Keep or Sell’ article explains some of these in more detail.

To help further, we’ve predicted the starting XIs of all 20 Premier League teams.

BEST FPL GAMEWEEK 6 PICKS

All four of our in-house Scout Squad team unanimously back individuals such as Bruno Fernandes (£11.9m) and Lewis Hall (£5.3m) to do well.

As for the weekly Scout Picks selection – which is essentially a Free Hit in all but name – there are double-ups on Arsenal, Brighton and Hove Albion, Everton and Newcastle United.

Johan Manzambi (£5.9m) is one of three suggested differential picks.

TALKING POINTS

INTERNATIONAL INJURIES

It’s been a long break, right? We’ve carefully recorded the minutes of each player called up, but also had to put out several injury updates.

Basically, Fernandes, Erling Haaland (£15.6m), Jan Paul van Hecke (£4.9m) and Chelsea duo Cole Palmer (£9.7m) and Joao Pedro (£7.7m) are ready to play – but not necessarily start!

Our Market Watch tool has Chelsea’s projected goals dipping in the last few hours – does that mean Pedro and/or Palmer won’t start?

Antoine Semenyo (£8.4m) has been seen in training, meanwhile.

Out are Alexander Isak (£9.1m), Cody Gakpo (£7.2m), Christos Tzolis (£6.3m), Dan Ballard (£4.9m) and Brian Brobbey (£5.7m).

It could go either way for Ezri Konsa (£4.6m), Kai Havertz (£7.6m) and Nico O’Reilly (£6.3m).

WILDCARD TARGETS

This could force some managers into a Gameweek 6 Wildcard activation. This chip strategy guide gives an updated look at the best times to use such tools, and our suggested drafts focus on teams with appealing upcoming fixtures.

For example, Fulham are about to face the three promoted sides consecutively. There are several ways to invest in them: ‘Big Numbers’ notes that Josh King (£5.6m) has the league’s highest number of penalty area touches (37). He and Gonzalo Garcia (£6.0m) are on the ‘Goals Imminent’ table.

The Cottagers rotate well with Bournemouth, although Marco Rose may occasionally rotate his side, as they juggle domestic and European action.

It’s the same for Arsenal. In Tom’s latest Q&A, he’s asked whether Martin Odegaard (£6.8m) or Bukayo Saka (£9.6m) is a better midfield pick. The latter costs more, but ranks second for expected goal involvement (xGI) and shots on target.

A TIME TO REFLECT

Meanwhile, these three weeks have given us all time to reflect on what’s happened so far. There are in-depth early assessments of all 20 teams:

Plus, a look at the biggest disappointments so far, including ‘Great and the Good’ template pick Dominik Szoboszlai (£6.9m).

Pro Pundit FPL Milanista also questions whether hearts are starting to overrule heads when it comes to transfer decisions.

BEST FPL GAMEWEEK 6 CAPTAIN

Wondering who should get the armband? Check out our Captain Sensible article and what our Rate My Team (RMT) algorithm thinks.

EXPERT TEAM REVEALS

So, whatever you decide to do, good luck with FPL Gameweek 6!