Grealish and Maguire start for England as Foden left out of matchday squad

Jack Grealish (€7.4m), Harry Maguire (€5.5m), Kyle Walker (€5.5m) and Bukayo Saka (€6.5m) all come into the England XI to face the Czech Republic at Wembley.

Maguire makes his first appearance since sustaining an ankle ligament for Manchester United against Aston Villa in early May.

The Villans’ talisman Grealish is set to play behind Harry Kane (€11.5m) in an attacking midfield trio also featuring Saka and Raheem Sterling (€9.6m).

Mason Mount (€7.1m) and Ben Chilwell (€6.0m) miss out for England due to being in self-isolation over a Covid-19 exposure risk, though both players have tested negative.

Walker replaces Reece James (€5.1m) at right-back, while there is no place for Phil Foden (€8.0m) in the matchday 23. Gareth Southgate has said he did not want to “take a risk” with the Man City starlet, who is on a yellow card.

The Czech Republic name the same XI that drew 1-1 with Croatia in Matchday 2. Striker Patrik Schick (€8.4m) has experienced two double price rises and boasts 19 points over two matches.

Scotland make just one enforced change to their XI, as Steve Clarke replaces Billy Gilmour (€5.0m) with Stuart Armstrong (€6.5m). Gilmour has tested positive for Covid-19 since a man-of-the-match display against England last Friday.

Andy Robertson (€5.5m) may well be a popular option for those seeking to twist their captain’s armband on Day 3.

Defender Josip Juranovic (€4.5m), midfielders Marcelo Brozovic (€6.5m) and Nikola Vlasic (€6.5m) and striker Bruno Petkovic (€6.0m) all come into the Croatia XI. That leaves Ante Rebic (€7.0m) and Andrej Kramaric (€6.6m) on the bench.

Owners of Ivan Perisic (€8.6m) will be hoping the winger operates from the left-hand side of the Croatia attack, from where he scored a thunderbolt against the Czechs in Matchday 2.

Czech Republic XI: Vaclik; Boril, Kalas, Celustka, Coufal; Soucek, Holeš; Jankto, Darida, Masopust; Schick.

England XI: Pickford; Shaw, Maguire, Stones, Walker; Rice, Phillips; Sterling, Grealish, Saka; Kane.

Croatia XI: Livakovic; Gvardiol, Vida, Lovren, Juranovic; Modric, Brozovic, Kovacic; Perisic, Petkovic, Vlasic.

Scotland XI: Marshall; Tierney, Hanley, McTominay; Robertson, McGregor, McGinn, Armstrong, O’Donnell; Adams, Dykes.

Group A: Turkey | Italy | Wales | Switzerland

Group B: Denmark | Finland | Belgium | Russia

Group C: Netherlands | Ukraine | Austria | North Macedonia

Group D: England | Croatia | Scotland | Czech Republic

Group E: Spain | Sweden | Poland | Slovakia

Group F: Hungary | Portugal | France | Germany

BY POSITION: Goalkeepers | Defenders | Midfielders | Forwards

STRATEGY

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT