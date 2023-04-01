FPL Gameweek 29 guide: Picks, predicted line-ups, team news + more

From Scout Picks to team news, everything we’ve written for Double Gameweek 29 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) is available on this page.
A reminder that the FPL deadline is on Saturday 1 April at 11:00 BST.
A lot of our content is free but, to gain access to every single article we publish and benefit from all the tools and stats on offer in our Premium Members Area, subscribe or upgrade now.
BLANK/DOUBLE GAMEWEEK LATEST
- DOUBLE GAMEWEEK 34: Six teams will now play twice in Gameweek 34
- BLANK GAMEWEEK 32: Two blanks confirmed after the FA Cup quarter-finals
- BLANK/DOUBLE GAMEWEEKS: When are all of the FPL Blank/Double Gameweeks in 2022/23?
WHO ARE THE BEST FPL PLAYERS TO OWN FOR GAMEWEEK 29?
- SCOUT PICKS: Brighton + Man Utd triple-ups
- SCOUT SQUAD: Tom, Marc, Sam and Neale discuss the best players for FPL Gameweek 29
- GAMEWEEK 29 BENCH BOOST: The best budget defensive FPL options
- GAMEWEEK 29 BENCH BOOST: The best budget attacking FPL options
WHO ARE THE BEST FPL PLAYERS TO OWN FOR THE MEDIUM TERM?
- THE WATCHLIST: Salah, Isak + Shaw among the risers
- SPOT THE DIFFERENTIAL: Isak, Bowen + Barnes
- NO FREE HIT? The best FPL players to buy for those without a Free Hit chip
- GOALKEEPERS: Which is the best FPL goalkeeper pairing for the 2022/23 run-in?
INTERNATIONAL BREAK
- MARCH INTERNATIONALS: From minutes played to late returns, all you need to know
- MARCH INTERNATIONALS: Which FPL players are on international duty – and when – before Gameweek 29?
GAMEWEEK 29 TEAM AND INJURY NEWS
- PRESS CONFERENCE ROUND-UP: Friday’s live injury updates inc. Haaland + Rashford latest
- PRESS CONFERENCE ROUND-UP: Thursday’s live injury updates
- SUSPENSIONS: How many matches will Mitrovic miss?
Plus, check out our Injuries and Bans database, Predicted Line-ups and Set Piece Takers.
WHO IS THE BEST CAPTAIN FOR GAMEWEEK 29?
- CAPTAIN POLL: Vote for who you think is the best captain for Gameweek 29
- CAPTAINCY VIDEO: Joe and Tom discuss the armband contenders for Gameweek 29
- CAPTAIN SENSIBLE: Who is the best captain for FPL Double Gameweek 29?
RATE MY TEAM AND POINTS PREDICTIONS
- FPL POINTS PROJECTIONS: How does your team score?
- RATE MY TEAM: Surgery with five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman
OPINION + TEAM REVEALS
- ZOPHAR’S Q&A: Keep or sell Haaland, best Ward replacement, Saka out?
- PRAS: The pros and cons of a Double Gameweek 29 v 34 Bench Boost
- TOM FREEMAN: Keep or sell Odegaard? Buy Fernandes + Isak?
- LATERISER: ‘Big game’ Salah + a Gameweek 32 v 34 Free Hit
- SONALDO: Is Bruno Fernandes worth buying?
- SIMON MARCH: Is it time to think differently about fixture runs in FPL?
- OPINION: Keep or sell Arsenal players?
- FPL FOCAL: Goalscorer and clean sheet odds
MORE GAMEWEEK 29 MEMBERS ARTICLES
- GAMEWEEK 29 ‘DOUBLERS’: How will Casemiro’s ban affect Man Utd?
- GAMEWEEK 29 ‘DOUBLERS’: Is Liverpool’s away form a worry?
- GAMEWEEK 29 ‘DOUBLERS’: Are West Ham players worth buying?
NEW MANAGERS
- CRYSTAL PALACE: What can FPL managers expect from Roy Hodgson’s Eagles?
- TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR: Can Conte’s exit improve Spurs players in FPL?
FIXTURES
- FRISKING THE FIXTURES: Who has the best – and worst – fixtures in FPL?
- ROTATION RISKS: Which FPL Gameweeks could be affected by the Champions League, Europa League and Conference League?
FPL MANAGERS’ TEAMS ANALYSED
- THE GREAT AND THE GOOD: FPL transfers, rank, template + more
- HALL OF FAME UPDATE: New #1 rises to 24th in world
MORE GAMEWEEK 29 VIDEO CONTENT
- GAMEWEEK 29 WILDCARD: FPL Harry talks through a potential draft
- SCOUTCAST: Seb, Andy and Flapjack preview Gameweek 29
- GIANNI’S TEAM REVEAL: Are hits needed?
- GOALS IMMINENT: A look at who is ‘due’ a goal based on expected data
- REVIEW: Who have been the statistically best defenders since the World Cup?
- REVIEW: Who have been the statistically best attackers since the World Cup?
Head over to our YouTube channel for more videos.
SCOUT NOTES FROM GAMEWEEK 28
- FRIDAY SCOUT NOTES: Almiron injury update as 2.2% owned Isak hauls
- SATURDAY SCOUT NOTES: Villa extend Premier League unbeaten run
- SATURDAY SCOUT NOTES: Conte’s rant, Porro’s threat
- SATURDAY SCOUT NOTES: £3.8m Iversen in, Ward out, Maddison’s fitness
- SUNDAY SCOUT NOTES: Saka delivers best-ever FPL return, Saliba injury latest
USEFUL TOOLS
- Rate My Team
- Player score projections for upcoming Gameweeks
- Season Ticker
- LiveFPL’s FPL Team Planner
- Player and team comparison tool
- Team stats
- Players stats
- Penalty and set-piece takers
- YouTube content
READ MORE FPL CONTENT FROM THE FANTASY COMMUNITY HERE
Hope the grass is the right length for Rodri today. Maybe Andy can have a word.