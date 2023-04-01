1781
Tips April 1

FPL Gameweek 29 guide: Picks, predicted line-ups, team news + more

1,781 Comments
From Scout Picks to team news, everything we've written for Double Gameweek 29 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) is available on this page.

A reminder that the FPL deadline is on Saturday 1 April at 11:00 BST.

1

1,781 Comments Post a Comment
  Hopeful Hampden
    3 hours, 15 mins ago

    Hope the grass is the right length for Rodri today. Maybe Andy can have a word.

    Open Controls
  2. The Swan
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 15 mins ago

    Arsenal play 6 games in April.

Saka benched

    Saka benched

    Open Controls
    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 14 mins ago

      Southgate has some explaining to do!

      Open Controls
      1. Wild Rover
        • 12 Years
        3 hours, 12 mins ago

        He's had six days rest

        Open Controls
        1. Hazz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          3 hours, 12 mins ago

          I'm being sarcastic.

          Open Controls
    2. Rainer
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 13 mins ago

      It wouldn't be a resting, obviously. It'd be injured/ill.

      Open Controls
      1. The Swan
        • 10 Years
        3 hours, 11 mins ago

        Pep has rested BSilva who played two Int games. Pretty sure Arteta is following his mentor and doing the same with Saka.

        Open Controls
        1. Hazz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          3 hours, 6 mins ago

          Does Bilva play every game for City anyway?

          Open Controls
        2. Hazz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          2 hours, 36 mins ago

          Was ill: https://twitter.com/BenDinnery/status/1642118427165769734?t=Jflq6T1ubR-NbPBbySPzLA&s=19

          Open Controls
  DaisyDaisyDaisyDaisy
• 9 Years
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 13 mins ago

    Strange time for that Saka news to come out a few minutes before deadline

    Open Controls
    1. Fabreghastly
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      3 hours, 11 mins ago

      Leaked lineups says it's only Eddie and Saliba out

      Open Controls
      1. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        3 hours, 5 mins ago

        FYI that was just who's in the squad. Could be that Saka is on the bench (if it were true)

        Open Controls
    Hairy Potter
• 7 Years
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 9 mins ago

      Almost as if the timing and the player involved was for maximum effect.

      Open Controls
    'Tis the Season
• 4 Years
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 9 mins ago

      Typical Andy fpl. Absolute t&@t

      Open Controls
  4. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 12 mins ago

    Funny old game

    Manchester City v Liverpool and not one FPL pick in my team.

    Well, just Haaland sitting it out.

    Open Controls
    1. Gudjohnsen
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 25 mins ago

      Nice to know he's not making á 1 point cameo

      Open Controls
    Cojones of Destiny
• 5 Years
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 24 mins ago

      you canceled it bb?

      Open Controls
      Cojones of Destiny
• 5 Years
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 23 mins ago

        *ur

        Open Controls
        1. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          2 hours, 12 mins ago

          nah

          I don't have one but got Isak in as my third striker and playing 3-5-2

          Open Controls
  5. Tcheco
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 11 mins ago

    Updated

    Open Controls
    Mr. O'Connell
• 10 Years
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 9 mins ago

      Wildcard active

      Open Controls
    2. Oscar Slater
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 9 mins ago

      Ban

      Open Controls
    3. Rainer
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 9 mins ago

      Life ban needed!

      Open Controls
    4. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 8 mins ago

      😆

      Open Controls
    DaisyDaisyDaisyDaisy
• 9 Years
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 6 mins ago

      Hes ok its still before noon

      Open Controls
      1. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 56 mins ago

        Not here though. You are 2 hours late.

        Open Controls
  6. Revival
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 11 mins ago

    If Saka benching is true then I might still benefit if Martinelli is on penalties

    Open Controls
    1. FPL_trail_runner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 23 mins ago

      If Saka is out then Arsenal attackers as a whole will be worse off

      Open Controls
      1. Revival
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 20 mins ago

        Not too sure about this. With Jesus, Martinelli and Trossard all starting it would be a uncomfortable afternoon for the Leeds defence anyways.

        Open Controls
        1. FPL_trail_runner
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          2 hours, 7 mins ago

          I think Arsenal will win for sure

          Just Saka is world elite, nobody can replace him fully

          Open Controls
  7. Pariße
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 10 mins ago

    Just minutes after the deadline the first two fails are already evident. I bought Darwin for Haaland, and keot Saka over Ode.

    Open Controls
  Lord of Ings
• 7 Years
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 9 mins ago

    Is Saka out confirmed?

    Open Controls
    1. jonnybhoy
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 23 mins ago

      No just april fools

      Open Controls
    2. The Polymath
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 20 mins ago

      Looks like it

      Open Controls
      1. Fitzy.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 19 mins ago

        Based on what?

        Open Controls
    Cojones of Destiny
• 5 Years
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 20 mins ago

      probz benched

      Open Controls
    4. Mambino
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 2 mins ago

      I still seriously doubt it

      Open Controls
  9. Kane Toads
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 8 mins ago

    any Allsvenskan RMTs out there?

    Open Controls
  DaisyDaisyDaisyDaisy
• 9 Years
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 7 mins ago

    Roll up roll up, Narratives for sale, get em here. Saka sellers, keepers we have all in stock

    Open Controls
    1. Revival
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 18 mins ago

      If I get any jammy Tarkowski points off my bench for Saka it will be a great tale to tell indeed.

      Open Controls
  Cojones of Destiny
• 5 Years
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 6 mins ago

    two days after : congrats to those who took -12 , legends!

    Open Controls
  12. Cruyff's Eleven
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 6 mins ago

    Oh well, at least I won't have to take a hit to get Saka back.

    Open Controls
    1. Cruyff's Eleven
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 57 mins ago

      Plus 26 or 27 players isn't that great of a difference.

      Open Controls
      1. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 54 mins ago

        Saka vs tired legs and trying to make goal difference is still brace potential 🙂

        Open Controls
  ZeBestee
• 8 Years
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 5 mins ago

    Who came up with the Saka news?

    Open Controls
    1. Cruyff's Eleven
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 46 mins ago

      Someone who sold him

      Open Controls
      1. ZeBestee
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 39 mins ago

        A lot of these content creators were hell bent to sell Saka for a few days now. There might be something in that

        Open Controls
    2. Shultan
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 44 mins ago

      A source who told Andy from LTFPL

      Open Controls
    3. Cammick
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 43 mins ago

      Leprechaun of April fools

      Open Controls
  14. Revival
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 3 mins ago

    Anyone have Jesus or Trossard in their team?

    Open Controls
  15. dshv
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 2 mins ago

    Isak(c) let's go!

    Open Controls
  16. Hazz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 2 mins ago

    This Reddit user was bang-on about some early team teams previously.

    In response to another user asking him "Does Saka start?"...

    ... "The fact you're asking tells me you know the answer"

    https://www.reddit.com/r/Gunners/comments/128favk/april_01_2023_daily_discussion_transfers_thread/jeisxmx/

    I was sceptical of the news before seeing this. Now I have to admit that looks quite ominous if you're relying on a Saka start.

    Open Controls
    1. Cruyff's Eleven
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      3 hours ago

      So, what is the answer?

      Open Controls
      1. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        3 hours ago

        Reab between the lines man, you have a brain!

        Open Controls
        1. Cruyff's Eleven
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          2 hours, 59 mins ago

          It reads what you want it to read.

          Relax dude. Sheesh.

          Open Controls
          1. Cammick
            • 2 Years
            2 hours, 57 mins ago

            This

            Open Controls
          2. Hazz
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            2 hours, 56 mins ago

            C'mon man. I'm not being mean, just asking you to read the inference that was pretty clear.

            If a user is asking if Saka is out, it is because they are thinking/wondering if he's out.

            Therefore the reply is "I think you know the answer"

            Hence, they are thinking/wondering that he's out..

            Open Controls
            1. Mr. O'Connell
              • 10 Years
              2 hours, 56 mins ago

              So, does Saka start?

              Open Controls
              1. Baps hunter
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 5 Years
                2 hours, 55 mins ago

                Probably not

                Open Controls
              2. Cruyff's Eleven
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 4 Years
                2 hours, 55 mins ago

                Hahaha

                Open Controls
              3. Hazz
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 5 Years
                2 hours, 54 mins ago

                According the the Reddit user, it sounds like they do not think Saka starts.

                Sorry for linking a previous source of a leak rather that recycling the same rumour without substance.

                I don't have Saka. I sold him yesterday fully assuming he'd start. My hat is less in this ring that most.

                Open Controls
            2. Cruyff's Eleven
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              2 hours, 54 mins ago

              If you say so.

              Open Controls
          3. Hy liverpool
            • 9 Years
            2 hours, 47 mins ago

            Yep let's shoot the messenger... Hazz is right, that's a reliable reddit user, he won't start.

            Open Controls
    2. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 56 mins ago

      that reddit post is just comical. I really despise people like this. Just attention seeking, even if the person has info it's one of those posts I can't stand.

      Open Controls
      1. g40steve
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 54 mins ago

        Hits is money is medialand

        Open Controls
      2. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 45 mins ago

        there's a further reply and Hazz is right he got the Nketiah one right i think so an Arsenal sauce

        Open Controls
        1. Hazz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          2 hours, 35 mins ago

          I think Bemba was more on about the the non-committal reply that just causes controversy.

          Open Controls
    3. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 48 mins ago

      says he has an illness

      There is a nasty fever bug going around

      I'll get White off the bench for Saka and Isak in for Haaland

      Bet there's another BB turn too

      Open Controls
      1. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 47 mins ago

        Yeah I saw the update. Shared on new article.

        Got extremely lucky with selling him for a hit this week if it's true.

        Open Controls
        1. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 59 mins ago

          yep and the gw26/27 wildcards that ditched Haaland too.

          Open Controls
  17. Esalman
    • 13 Years
    3 hours, 1 min ago

    The website is not loading on chrome Android for more than an hour wtf

    Open Controls
    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 48 mins ago

      BB-week with a lot of transfers. 25 minutes to go.

      Open Controls
  18. Tic Tacs
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    3 hours ago

    Surely Saka is a better long-term hold than Odegaard anyway, so todays potential benching shouldn't matter too much. He can do plenty of damage in 45/30 mins!

    Open Controls
    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 48 mins ago

      But is he better than Bruno (or Salah for some) is the question.

      Open Controls
      1. Tic Tacs
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 7 mins ago

        Hmm good question, I also have Bruno so we shall see.

        Open Controls
  19. Sailboats
    • 7 Years
    3 hours ago

    Haaland not starting is great news. Hopefully he drops another 0.1

    Open Controls
    1. Rainer
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 56 mins ago

      I've a feeling we won't be confident of a start next week either, then it's very messy with the Bayern games!

      Open Controls
      1. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 45 mins ago

        I agree. But what to do with Kane, Watkins and Toney* in that case is the question.

        Open Controls
        1. Sailboats
          • 7 Years
          2 hours, 42 mins ago

          Toney will bench himself because he'll probably get a YC this gameweek, and you can play with your 5 mids! Easy bro

          Open Controls
      2. Hairy Potter
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 45 mins ago

        Who knows with Pep, but he might want some match fitness before the Bayern game. Putting him in against Bayern after weeks off could be a risk.

        Open Controls
        1. FPL_trail_runner
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          2 hours, 3 mins ago

          I think this is a very likely outcome

          If he trains this week i reckon he starts next week

          However if its touch and go and his training is disrupted its likely just minutes off the bench

          Open Controls
    2. Oscar Slater
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 51 mins ago

      I know he can do a lot of damage in a short time but I would imagine he won't get anywhere near a full blow out against Southampton next weekend given how quickly the Bayern game follows that one. There'll be quite a few people who might hold off until the end of the month before they get him back now.

      Open Controls
      1. FPL_trail_runner
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 1 min ago

        Will be too much of a risk not to get him

        If he starts its an easy Toney > haaland switch

        Open Controls
  20. Shultan
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 55 mins ago

    BB chip had always been the most disappointing chip for me.

    I've had 12 GWs where scored 12 points or more now play it only for Saka to be benched!

    Other players on it are kane, Henry & raya so kane & Saka where my biggest hopes for points!

    Open Controls
    1. Sailboats
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 45 mins ago

      Saka's benching is fake news bro. It's April 1st

      Open Controls
      1. Shultan
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 44 mins ago

        I hope so

        Open Controls
      2. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 43 mins ago

        Today being April 1st meant that I wasn't going listen any rumours.

        Open Controls
  21. bitm2007
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 53 mins ago

    The top teams from recent years playing each other this lunchtime and I've got nobody from either side in my bench boost squad. I doubt I'm the only one.

    Open Controls
    1. Shultan
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 6 mins ago

      Hoping for 1-1 with random scorers

      Open Controls
    2. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 3 mins ago

      yeah lol although i was close.

      Had two plans this morning

      White to Zouma was done (no FH32)

      Then leave Saka/Kane alone.

      Or Saka to Salah for a -4, and sell Kane instead of Toney next week (even Kane to Isak for a -8)

      But i thought i have to buy back SAKA/Martinelli GW31/32 anyway, or I am buying Salah in GW31/32 anyway.

      So why take these hits? 🙂

      Open Controls
      1. bitm2007
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 16 mins ago

        Yes I'm planning to get Salah but Maddison to Salah for free makes more since to me than getting rid of Saka for Martinelli before this GW for a hit.

        Open Controls
    3. Salarrivederci
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 2 mins ago

      Game will end 0-1

      5'th: Alisson pen. save - Mahrez pen. missed - Grealish assist wasted.

      29'th: Salah G - TAA A

      Bonus:
      Alisson 3
      TAA 2
      Salah 1

      Open Controls
    4. Don Rogers FC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 53 mins ago

      I did n't want to watch it without some FPL interest so it tipped the balance for me on a last minute Gabriel > TAA for -4

      Open Controls
  22. Crunchie
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 53 mins ago

    Leeds will have to defend as a low block today.

    If it is only 0-0 or even 1-0 up at HT, he will have to come on

    Especially if Man City roasts Liverpool today.

    Goal difference is relevant.

    Can only see Jesus or Trossard on the right

    Open Controls
    1. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 14 mins ago

      Have leeds defended in low blocks this season away from home in any games?

      Open Controls
      1. FPL_trail_runner
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 4 mins ago

        Different manager now so not been away at a top 6 side yet with him

        Open Controls
        1. Crunchie
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          2 hours, 1 min ago

          Absolutely

          Open Controls
    2. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 7 mins ago

      However, Leeds have lost just one of their four away fixtures against the current top six, a 4-3 defeat at Tottenham, which is odd (Source BBC)

      Open Controls
  23. Razor Ramon
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 50 mins ago

    Isa(k) FTW!

    Open Controls
  24. FPL_trail_runner
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 49 mins ago

    Anyone else get Benrahma?

    Open Controls
    1. Cammick
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 29 mins ago

      No but could pay off

      Open Controls
      1. FPL_trail_runner
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 24 mins ago

        I like him as a Brighton mid place holder until 33

        I need to shift Dunk (out in 29) to get another brighton mid later

        Open Controls
  25. OptimusBlack
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 41 mins ago

    The game is still updating

    Open Controls
  26. OPTA FPL
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 37 mins ago

    Saka miss out due to illnest (1st tier on Reddit Arsenal, who told Nketiah missed out )

    Open Controls
    1. how now brown cow
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 36 mins ago

      BB unravelling early

      Open Controls
    2. OptimusBlack
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 35 mins ago

      Why ppl said that too late ??

      Open Controls
    3. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 34 mins ago

      You should probably link the source.

      Open Controls
      1. F_Ivanovic
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 33 mins ago

        https://www.reddit.com/r/Gunners/comments/128favk/comment/jeisxmx/

        Just got to laugh at all the people here that were saying it's obviously a fake rumour on april fools day and how I could be so stupid to fall for something like this when I've been on the site 7 years.

        Open Controls
  27. Dead Balls
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 35 mins ago

    Loading....

    Open Controls
  28. Berkshire Hafaway-Line
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 22 mins ago

    Website still down, delay the kickoff!

    Open Controls

