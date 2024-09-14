FPL Gameweek 4 guide: Picks, predicted line-ups, Wildcard + more

From Scout Picks to team news, all our content and tips for Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 4 are in this guide.
Get your teams in before the Saturday 14 September 11:00 BST deadline.
WHO ARE THE BEST FPL PLAYERS TO OWN FOR GAMEWEEK 4?
- FPL Gameweek 4 Scout Picks: Double-up on Liverpool defence
- The Scout Squad: Our top picks for FPL Gameweek 4
- FPL Gameweek 4 differentials: Evanilson, McNeil + Delap
Our FPL Watchlist has been given a small update on the sidebar, too. A bigger refresh is to come in Gameweeks 5 and 6, with fixture swings for the likes of Everton, Ipswich Town, Brentford and Arsenal.
GAMEWEEK 4 WILDCARD
- Zophar’s FPL Gameweek 4 Wildcard draft
- FPL Family’s Sam: To Wildcard or not to Wildcard?
- Lateriser’s tips for FPL Gameweek 4 Wildcard users
- FPL Gameweek 4 Wildcard: Three of the best team drafts
GAMEWEEK 4 TEAM AND INJURY NEWS
- FPL Gameweek 4 team news: Thursday’s live injury updates
- FPL Gameweek 4 team news: Friday’s live injury updates – and will Haaland start?
Plus, check out our Injuries and Bans database, Predicted Line-ups and Set Piece Takers.
FPL PLAYERS ON INTERNATIONAL DUTY
- Which FPL players were on international duty – and when?
- Minutes played + late returns: The FPL players who went on international duty
- Is a late return from international duty really a worry?
WHO IS THE BEST CAPTAIN FOR FPL GAMEWEEK 4?
- Captain Sensible: Who is the best captain for FPL Gameweek 4?
- Captain Poll: Vote and see who other managers are favouring
EXPERT OPINION, ANALYSIS + TEAM REVEALS
- Zophar’s Q&A: Saka to Salah, best £4.5m defenders, Watkins’ minutes
- Tom Freeman’s Gameweek 4 team reveal + Wildcard thoughts
- Ex-winner Simon March: What does value really mean in FPL?
- FPL Family’s Sam: It’s the north London derby – what does that mean for FPL?
- FPL General’s Gameweek 4 team reveal + triple transfer
- Rate My Team surgery from five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman
- Lateriser’s team reveal + FPL Gameweek 6 Wildcard dilemmas
NEW SIGNINGS
- FPL new signings: Where does Chiesa fit in at Liverpool?
- FPL new signings: Is Sancho a threat to Madueke?
- FPL new signings: How has Zirkzee looked so far?
- FPL new signings: Kadioglu has potential as £4.5m defender
- FPL new signings: What impact will Sterling have on Saka?
FIXTURE ANALYSIS
- Where the 2024/25 Champions League could bring FPL rotation
- Who has the best fixtures from FPL Gameweek 3 onwards?
- Jump on, jump off: Best FPL fixture runs for each Premier League side
- When are the FPL Blank and Double Gameweeks in 2024/25?
OTHER ARTICLES OF INTEREST
- Line-up Lessons: What we’ve learned in FPL so far – part 1
- How ‘The Great and The Good’ managers did in FPL Gameweek 3
- How the new Bonus Points System has affected FPL scores so far
- 16 stats that define FPL 2024/25 so far
- Alexander-Arnold v Robertson: Who is the better FPL pick?
- Should FPL managers keep or sell Bruno Fernandes?
- The best budget players in FPL 2024/25
- FPL price changes: Who is rising and falling in Gameweek 4
TOP GAMEWEEK 4 VIDEO CONTENT
- Scoutcast with Andy, Hibbo and Nacho
- Joe’s Wildcard draft
- FPL Gameweek 4 Q&A with Az and Sam
- Burning Questions with Tom and Sonaldo
- FPL Chai’s Gameweek 4 transfer plans
KEY TAKEAWAYS FROM GAMEWEEK 3
- Scout Notes: Full-back threat, Mbeumo brace + Semenyo in form
- Scout Notes: Salah hauls, Slot’s perfect start, Eze + Isak off the mark
- Scout Notes: Emery on £4.0m defender + Watkins, Ait-Nouri ‘OOP’
- Scout Notes: Rice red, Pedro boost + Hurzeler chooses ‘keeper
- Scout Notes: Haaland hauls, £4.0m ‘keeper + Pep on rotation
- Scoreboard: Saturday’s goals, assists, bonus and statistics
- Scoreboard: Sunday’s goals, assists, bonus and statistics
USEFUL TOOLS
- Rate My Team
- Player score projections for upcoming Gameweeks
- Season Ticker
- Player and team comparison tool
- Team stats
- Players stats
- Penalty and set-piece takers
- YouTube content
