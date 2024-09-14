342
FPL September 14

FPL Gameweek 4 guide: Picks, predicted line-ups, Wildcard + more

From Scout Picks to team news, all our content and tips for Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 4 are in this guide.

Get your teams in before the Saturday 14 September 11:00 BST deadline.

WHO ARE THE BEST FPL PLAYERS TO OWN FOR GAMEWEEK 4?

FPL notes: Why Quansah was subbed, Salah hauls + hope for £4.0m Johnson

Our FPL Watchlist has been given a small update on the sidebar, too. A bigger refresh is to come in Gameweeks 5 and 6, with fixture swings for the likes of Everton, Ipswich Town, Brentford and Arsenal.

GAMEWEEK 4 WILDCARD

FPL Gameweek 4 Wildcard: Three of the best team drafts

GAMEWEEK 4 TEAM AND INJURY NEWS

Plus, check out our Injuries and Bans database, Predicted Line-ups and Set Piece Takers.

FPL PLAYERS ON INTERNATIONAL DUTY

WHO IS THE BEST CAPTAIN FOR FPL GAMEWEEK 4?

EXPERT OPINION, ANALYSIS + TEAM REVEALS

NEW SIGNINGS

FPL new signings: Sancho a threat to Madueke

FIXTURE ANALYSIS

OTHER ARTICLES OF INTEREST

Everton v Brentford team news: Calvert-Lewin starts, Keane out

TOP GAMEWEEK 4 VIDEO CONTENT

KEY TAKEAWAYS FROM GAMEWEEK 3

FPL notes: Salah hauls, Slot’s perfect start, Eze + Isak off the mark

USEFUL TOOLS

  1. JBG
    • 6 Years
    4 hours, 5 mins ago

    Amad and Rashford start, if anyone cares haha.

    https://x.com/SamC_reports/status/1834894647979552960

    1. Skalla
      • 7 Years
      4 hours, 2 mins ago

      Well I care as a United fan , thanks 🙂

      1. Andy_Social
        • 12 Years
        4 hours, 1 min ago

        Erikson starts - Caz out, Ug unready.

      2. JBG
        • 6 Years
        4 hours, 1 min ago

        I do to as a MU fan haha... was more from a FPL stand point.

        Would rather it be Garnacho and Diallo.

        1. Skalla
          • 7 Years
          3 hours, 55 mins ago

          Yeah would also prefer Nacho and Diallo but makes sense today with Nacho coming back late from IB and Eriksen/Kobbie should be fine vs SOU but need Ugarte asap for the tougher games

          1. JBG
            • 6 Years
            3 hours, 33 mins ago

            This would have been a perfect match for Ugarte to get match fitness in..

            Eriksen shouldn't even be at the club anymore, let alone start.

  2. Andy_Social
    • 12 Years
    4 hours ago

    Anyone planning to start Harwood-Bellis v United? He's dropped, as is Armstrong. If you've got Archer left over from last season, you're in luck.

    1. Ze_Austin
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 54 mins ago

      THB's fall from grace has been swift and painful

  3. JBG
    • 6 Years
    4 hours ago

    Onana
    Mazraoui
    De Ligt
    Martinez
    Dalot
    Eriksen
    Mainoo
    Amad
    Fernandes (c)
    Rashford
    Zirkzee

    Eriksen... really? -_-

    1. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 56 mins ago

      Cue Maz assist

      1. JBG
        • 6 Years
        3 hours, 37 mins ago

        In my FPL challenge, alongside Onana. Might take out Onana after seeing Eriksen and Mainoo covering the defence -_-.

      2. Merlin the Wraith
        • 8 Years
        3 hours, 36 mins ago

        Yeah, 1st def bench lol.

    2. Kiwivillan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 56 mins ago

      Poor ETH

      1. Merlin the Wraith
        • 8 Years
        3 hours, 4 mins ago

        Think ETH got an offer from a hot sandy country?

    3. g40steve
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 43 mins ago

      Cue De Ligt error leading to goal

  4. Dream Killers 2.0
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 59 mins ago

    Does anyone think Spurs could beat Arsenal?

    1. Kiwivillan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 13 mins ago

      Hopefully as only have Porro

  5. JÆKS ⭐
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 57 mins ago

    Decided not to play the WC in the end. Already regret it and the gw hasn't even started... 🙂

    1. Merlin the Wraith
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 56 mins ago

      Think of the fun you still got still to come.

      1. JÆKS ⭐
        • 9 Years
        3 hours, 47 mins ago

        Haha exactly

    2. Skalla
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 52 mins ago

      Did you make a draft atleast to compare exactly how many points you lost and max out the regret?

      1. JÆKS ⭐
        • 9 Years
        3 hours, 40 mins ago

        Yes, team would have been:

        Verbruggen 4.0
        TAA Porro Lewis Collins Bednarek
        Salah Diaz Eze Rogers Winks
        Haaland Jackson Welbeck

        No wa back now, calculator by my side

    3. g40steve
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 48 mins ago

      Same held mine, just took a hit for Salah which will pay for itself two fold.

      No hiding behind the couch & seeing my green arrow turn red 🙂

      1. Kiwivillan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        3 hours, 43 mins ago

        I just want to survive in LMS

        1. g40steve
          • 6 Years
          3 hours, 42 mins ago

          🙂

      2. JÆKS ⭐
        • 9 Years
        3 hours, 40 mins ago

        Might be a good choice! Gut feeling over endless thinkering over a game which you cant predict, should be the way to go to enjoy it the most

  6. thepancakeman123
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 55 mins ago

    Here's the wildcard I went for in the end. What do we think of it?

    Raya, Fabianski
    Trent, Robertson, Konsa, Pau Torres, Leif Davis
    Salah, Eze, Mitoma, Minteh, Rogers
    Haaland, Pedro, Wissa

    Planning to do Salah and Mitoma > Saka and Mbeumo in GW6

    1. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 46 mins ago

      I like it, i would have risked dropping Haaland and have both Salah and Saka GW6 and Mbeumo, then swapped Salah for Haaland GW7 (but that was the shape of my backup WC.

      Had Isak, Pedro & Matata (and Mbeumo on the bench with Semenyo starting. with one villa defender as a 4.0). So pretty similar.

      Personally think Salah away to Wolves is gold, over Haaland V Newcastle, but then there is this week too and Saaka on bench away to Man City). I'm Just trying to save transfers really.

      1. thepancakeman123
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 37 mins ago

        Thanks mate

        I also toyed with no Haaland on WC until it was confirmed he's starting today. I think you're right that Saka and Salah in GW6 is better. But Haaland's games after 6 are just a joke and having him now saves me those future transfers. The only thing I'm sad about is no Palmer but can't have everyone

  7. ragsyboys
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 55 mins ago

    Any Chelsea fan can let me know if Palmer will play ?

    1. Kiwivillan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 54 mins ago

      Not Chelsea fan. He trained this week. Does it matter now that FPL is locked

      1. ragsyboys
        • 9 Years
        3 hours, 48 mins ago

        I know it’s locked .. but it will boost my confidence

    2. thepancakeman123
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 54 mins ago

      If Palmer doesn't play, Chelsea don't win. So I'd imagine he plays lol

    3. Skalla
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 50 mins ago

      He will 100% play if that helps (but not sure if he starts though)

  8. JBG
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 44 mins ago

    Game updated

    1. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 39 mins ago

      FFFix Our price rise accuracy:
      95.3 %
      Our price fall accuracy:
      65.9 %

      FFH sticks at 97.6%. I did a free trail two years year and cancelled and still try and take money out each week today

      Rainy is great here. and the Focal fpl.page tells you the risers and falls.

      Think FFH is about 30% accurate at best.

      AI are algorithms they manually put in (Actually most AI currently is). What are they trying to do, get in the S&P 500?

  9. Crunchie
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 33 mins ago

    oops wasn't meant as a reply lol

