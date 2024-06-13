UEFA Euro 2024 predicted line-ups: Matchday 1

We’ve got the predicted line-ups for all 24 countries ahead of Matchday 1 of Euro 2024.

These will be fine-tuned on Friday as more team news arrives.

You can also find this information on our usual Team News tab.

These predicted XIs have been created using buildlineup.com.

GROUP A

GERMANY

Predicted line-up

This was the starting XI in the final friendly against Greece and is rumoured to be the team for the tournament curtain-raiser against Scotland

Sane, Gross + Fullkrug should get minutes off the bench



Last refreshed: 12/6

SCOTLAND

Predicted line-up

Christie an alternative in midfield, particularly if McTominay is not fit enough to start

Adams v Shankland for the striker’s role after Dykes was ruled out, while it’s Ralston v McCrorie at right wing-back

Porteous could start at centre-half but Hanley lined up in both June friendlies



Last refreshed: 12/6

HUNGARY

Predicted line-up

Nego and Styles training away from the group as of Wednesday. Bolla and Schafer could deputise

Dardai a possible alternative to Szalai

Gulacsi missed most of qualifying with a serious knee injury but started both June friendlies, so could get the nod over Dibusz



Last refreshed: 12/6

SWITZERLAND

Predicted line-up

Zuber suffered a calf injury in the final friendly and is a concern

Okafor a threat to Amdouni but didn’t get many minutes in the two June friendlies

Rodriguez an alternative in the back three but Schar should be fit after missing the final friendly



Last refreshed: 12/6

GROUP B

SPAIN

Predicted line-up

Much of the uncertainty comes in the defence, with Cucurella a possibility to feature at left-back

A reported injuy to Laporte may have made the centre-half decision easier, with Nacho lining up alongside Le Normand



Last refreshed: 13/6

CROATIA

Predicted line-up

Injury has affected Perisic’s season but he is an option on the left flank if Kramaric is playing centrally or instead of Majer on the right

Left-back Sosa’s minutes hinge on Gvardiol playing at centre-half in place of Pongracic



Last refreshed: 12/6

ITALY

Predicted line-up

Barella, Fagioli and Frattesi are all back on the grass after fitness issues, although Fagioli won’t be risked against Albania. Cristante could cover in midfield

There are suggestions in the media that Italy will go with a 4-2-3-1 in Matchday 1, having used a wing-back system in three of this year’s four friendlies



Last refreshed: 13/6

ALBANIA

Predicted line-up

GROUP C

SLOVENIA

Predicted line-up

Stojanovic and Blazic would be likely starters – at the expense of Horvat and Brekalo – but fitness issues meant they couldn’t start either of the June friendlies



Last refreshed: 13/6

DENMARK

Predicted line-up

Denmark often used a 4-3-3 against the minnows in qualifying, so there’s a chance that Skov Olsen comes in for a surplus centre-back

Maehle is by no means an assured starter, with Bah and Kristiansen locked in a three-way tussle for the wing-back slots

Hjulmand impressed in the June friendlies but Delaney or Norgaard could easily get the nod



Last refreshed: 13/6

SERBIA

Predicted line-up

Ilic is an alternative to Lukic in midfield, with Kostic an option over Mladenovic at left wing-back

Tadic could start over Mitrovic or Vlahovic if coach Stojkovic opts for a 3-4-2-1 rather than the 3-5-2 he used in the final friendly



Last refreshed: 13/6

ENGLAND

Predicted line-up

The spot alongside Rice is the one up for grabs in midfield, with Wharton, Mainoo and Gallagher all alternatives to the rumoured starter Alexander-Arnold

Trippier will fill in for the injured Shaw but Stones is back in training after illness and should be fine



Last refreshed: 13/6

GROUP D

POLAND

Predicted line-up

Lewandowski and Swiderski are expected to miss the opener, while Milik is out of the tournament. Piatek and Buksa could play together or Urbanski could support one of them, as happened in the final friendly Last refreshed: 13/6

NETHERLANDS

Predicted line-up

The suggestions are that there are only two spots up for grabs: either it’ll be Geertruida and Frimpong or Dumfries and Simons. The latter two started against Iceland in the final friendly but the training ground ‘bib theory’, if it’s to be believed, implies that it’ll be the other pairing



Last refreshed: 13/6

AUSTRIA

Predicted line-up

Sabitzer had a delayed arrival to the Austria camp after playing in the UEFA Champions League final and didn’t play a minute in the June friendlies but is an alternative on the left flank or in central midfield

It’s two from three of Danso, Wober and Lienhart at centre-back



Last refreshed: 13/6

FRANCE

Predicted line-up

Rabiot and Tchouameni have resumed training after minor fitness issues. When fully fit, they are alternatives to Fofana in the engine room

Reports suggest that Konate will get the nod over Saliba if fit, while Thuram may be preferred to Giroud in attack

Coman and Mbappe missed training on Thursday due to an illness outbreak, with Konate also reportedly affected



Last refreshed: 13/6

GROUP E

ROMANIA

Predicted line-up

It’s a close call between Nita and Moldovan, with the latter a regular during qualifying but now struggling for minutes at club level and not part of what looked like a first XI in the friendly against Bulgaria last week

Burca is an injury concern, so Rus will be on standby



Last refreshed: 13/6

UKRAINE

Predicted line-up

Zinchenko will be on standby to fill in for Mykolenko if the latter misses out through injury

Yaremchuk started the two June friendlies in which a strong XI was put out, despite Dovbyk being the more prolific at club level



Last refreshed: 13/6

BELGIUM

Predicted line-up

Vertonghen, Theate and Witsel are all injury concerns in defence so De Cuyper and Debast are poised for starts

Bakayoko pushing Trossard for his place on the right



Last refreshed: 13/6

SLOVAKIA

Predicted line-up

This is the team that started the win over Wales on June 9. Kucka and Vavro came off injured but are expected to be fit



Last refreshed: 13/6

GROUP F

TURKEY

Predicted line-up

Regular full-backs Kadioglu and Celik are doubts through injury



Last refreshed: 13/6

GEORGIA

Predicted line-up

Kiteishvili would be a nailed starter if fit but sustained an injury in the June friendly against Montenegro and isn’t training as of Thursday

Kvirkvelia is training individually in a bid to get fit; if not, Gvelesiani may fill in



Last refreshed: 13/6

PORTUGAL

Predicted line-up

Boss Roberto Martinez used a wing-back system in the final friendly against Ireland, so we could see Inacio/A Silva (who are also alternatives to Pepe) come in at centre-half

Felix, Jota and Conceicao are among the attacking options aiming to oust Bernardo and Leao

Cancelo, Mendes and Dalot are tussling for two wing-back/full-back slots



Last refreshed: 13/6

CZECHIA

Predicted line-up