196
Euro 2024 June 14

Join Scout’s Euro 2024 Fantasy mini-league to win prizes

196 Comments
Share

If you’re playing the official Euro 2024 Fantasy game, then why not join Fantasy Football Scout’s free mini-league where there are prizes to be won.

Over 6,000 managers are already in place, ready to compete in a fast-paced contest where there are two chips and a round of unlimited pre-knockout transfers to use during just seven Matchdays.

Over £800 worth of prizes in Scout's Euro 2024 Fantasy mini-league

The scoring system is similar to Fantasy Premier League (FPL) but there are now rewards for ball recoveries, long-range goals and winning a penalty. A further difference is that captains and line-ups can be tweaked mid-Matchday.

Euro 2024 Fantasy: Get involved with our coverage!

With Euro 2024 kicking off this week, Fantasy Football Scout has an exclusive Premium Membership offer!

Our special Euros package is a 40% discount to our full-price Premium Membership, so for only £3.25 per month (billed annually), you get access to our unique Premium Members Area, which has all the data you need to succeed in Euro Fantasy.

Premium Members can now get that extra edge for their preparations with official Euro 2024 qualification and friendly data, as well as all the usual benefits like team reveals, a fixture ticker, expert strategy tips and more.

SIGN UP TODAY


WHAT ARE THE PRIZES?

The final top 10 will receive either cash or a free Scout Premium package, depending on their current membership status.

Such managers will win the following:

PREMIUM MEMBERNON-PREMIUM MEMBER
1st£250One year of FFS Mega Bundle
(usual value of c. £124)
2nd£100One year of FFS + Mini-League Mate (c. £85)
3rd£75One year of FFS Premium (c. £64)
4th£50Six months of FFS Premium (c. £40)
5th£25Three months of FFS Premium (c. £20)
6th – 10thOne extra month of FFS PremiumOne month of FFS Premium

Information on what’s included in our Scout memberships can be found here.

For winning managers, please allow up to 60 post-tournament days to collect your prize.

CLICK HERE TO JOIN SCOUT’S MINI-LEAGUE

Euro 2024 Fantasy: Get involved with our coverage!

READ MORE OF OUR EURO 2024 FANTASY CONTENT

Best €4.0m goalkeepers | Best £4.5m+ goalkeepers | Best €4.0m defenders | Best €4.5m+ defenders | Best midfielders | Best forwards | Best captains for each day | Scout Picks Matchday 1

GROUP A: Germany | Scotland | Hungary | Switzerland
GROUP B: Spain | Croatia | Italy | Albania
GROUP C: Slovenia | Denmark | Serbia | England
GROUP D: Poland | Netherlands | Austria | France
GROUP E: Belgium | Slovakia | Romania | Ukraine
GROUP F: Turkey | Georgia | Portugal | Czechia

How to play UEFA Euro 2024 Fantasy
Ball recoveries: What are they and who are the best players for them?
How to change your Euro 2024 Fantasy captain + make subs

Team reveals | Bookies’ odds | Fixture ticker | Squads | Best team names | Join our mini-league + win prizes
Predicted line-ups | Set-piece takers | All our Euro 2024 Fantasy videos | All our Euro 2024 podcasts

FPLMarc Newcastle fan that spends far too much time thinking about FPL.

196 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Ronnies
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    39 mins ago

    Pick the best combo:

    A) Rodri & Jorginho
    B) Guler & Sudakov

    Cheers.

    Open Controls
    1. azz007
      • 6 Years
      33 mins ago

      A you know what you're getting.
      B roulette.

      Open Controls
    2. Debauchy
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      B

      Open Controls
  2. azz007
    • 6 Years
    36 mins ago

    Anyone going for Saka. No kane.

    Open Controls
    1. GreennRed
      • 12 Years
      2 mins ago

      Had Saka. Swapped for Trossard

      Open Controls
  3. azz007
    • 6 Years
    33 mins ago

    Why?I Already got Kaku

    Open Controls
  4. Pomp and Circumstance
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    30 mins ago

    are TAA and Frimpong too risky as picks?

    Open Controls
    1. JPSpurs
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      29 mins ago

      Southgate just suggested he will play in midfield and Bellingham in the 10 role

      Open Controls
      1. Pomp and Circumstance
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        27 mins ago

        thanks; if have TAA instead of Pickford--who do you think is a good GK for 5.0?

        Open Controls
        1. Johnjo
          • 6 Years
          24 mins ago

          Costa

          Open Controls
          1. JPSpurs
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            1 min ago

            I’m on Verbruggen for 4.5 but agree that Costa is a good shout

            Open Controls
  5. aflickering
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    20 mins ago

    what do we think of cancelo's chances of starting?

    Open Controls
    1. JPSpurs
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      100%

      Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.