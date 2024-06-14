Join Scout’s Euro 2024 Fantasy mini-league to win prizes

If you’re playing the official Euro 2024 Fantasy game, then why not join Fantasy Football Scout’s free mini-league where there are prizes to be won.

Over 6,000 managers are already in place, ready to compete in a fast-paced contest where there are two chips and a round of unlimited pre-knockout transfers to use during just seven Matchdays.

The scoring system is similar to Fantasy Premier League (FPL) but there are now rewards for ball recoveries, long-range goals and winning a penalty. A further difference is that captains and line-ups can be tweaked mid-Matchday.

WHAT ARE THE PRIZES?

The final top 10 will receive either cash or a free Scout Premium package, depending on their current membership status.

Such managers will win the following:

PREMIUM MEMBER NON-PREMIUM MEMBER 1st £250 One year of FFS Mega Bundle

(usual value of c. £124) 2nd £100 One year of FFS + Mini-League Mate (c. £85) 3rd £75 One year of FFS Premium (c. £64) 4th £50 Six months of FFS Premium (c. £40) 5th £25 Three months of FFS Premium (c. £20) 6th – 10th One extra month of FFS Premium One month of FFS Premium

Information on what’s included in our Scout memberships can be found here.

For winning managers, please allow up to 60 post-tournament days to collect your prize.

