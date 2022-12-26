FPL Gameweek 17 tips: Best players, fixtures, injuries + more

Fantasy Premier League (FPL) is back!
Gameweek 17 draws ever nearer, so here we round up everything we’ve produced over the last month or so to help you with any last-minute dilemmas.
Get your transfers and team finalised by 11am GMT, as the deadline passes at that point.
HALF-TERM REPORT
Mid-Season Friendlies:
|Dec 3 | Arsenal 2-4 Watford (London Colney) | Marquinhos, Nketiah (Tierney assist)
|Dec 8 | Arsenal 3-0 Lyon (Al Maktoum Stadium, Dubai) | Gabriel (Odegaard assist), Nketiah (Vieira assist), Vieira (Nelson assist)
|Dec 13 | Arsenal 2-1 AC Milan (Al Maktoum Stadium, Dubai) | Odegaard, Odegaard (Nelson assist)
|Dec 17 | Arsenal 0-2 Juventus (Emirates)
|Dec 21 | Arsenal 0-0 Luton Town (London Colney)
ASTON VILLA
Content:
Mid-Season Friendlies:
|Nov 30 | Cardiff City 3-1 Aston Villa (Cardiff City Stadium) | J Ramsey (Luiz assist)
|Dec 8 | Aston Villa 2-2 Brighton and Hove Albion (Dubai) | Ings, Ings (Raikhy assist)
|Dec 11 | Aston Villa 1-0 Chelsea (Al Nahyan Stadium, Abu Dhabi) | McGinn (Watkins assist)
|Dec 15 | Aston Villa 0-1 Villarreal (Villa Park)
|Dec 21 | Everton 2-0 Aston Villa (Goodison Park)
BOURNEMOUTH
Content:
Mid-Season Friendlies/Cup Games:
|Dec 20 | Newcastle United 1-0 Bournemouth (St James’ Park)
BRENTFORD
Content:
Mid-Season Friendlies:
|Dec 10 | Brentford 1-2 Bordeaux (Girona training ground) | Gilbert (Trevitt assist)
|Dec 13 | Brentford 1-3 Celta Vigo (Jersey Road) | Wissa (Canos assist)
|Dec 17 | Brentford 2-2 Wolfsburg (Jersey Road) | Mbeumo (Lewis-Potter assist), Toney (Norgaard assist)
BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION
Content:
Mid-Season Friendlies/Cup Games:
|Dec 8 | Aston Villa 2-2 Brighton and Hove Albion (Dubai) | Undav (Moran assist), Undav (Gross assist)
|Dec 21 | Charlton Athletic 0-0 Brighton and Hove Albion (The Valley)
CHELSEA
Content:
Mid-Season Friendlies:
|Dec 11 | Chelsea 0-1 Aston Villa (Al Nahyan Stadium, Abu Dhabi)
CRYSTAL PALACE
Content:
Mid-Season Friendlies:
|Dec 3 | Crystal Palace 0-0 Botafogo (Selhurst Park)
|Dec 7 | Trabzonspor 2-2 Crystal Palace (Regnum Carya Hotel Stadium, Turkey) | Edouard (Olise assist), Mateta
|Dec 11 | Crystal Palace 1-3 Napoli (Regnum Carya Hotel Stadium, Turkey) | Zaha (Olise assist)
|Dec 16 | Crystal Palace 2-1 Real Valladolid (Selhurst Park) | Zaha (Doucoure assist), Zaha pen (Olise assist)
EVERTON
Content:
Mid-Season Friendlies:
|Nov 20 | Everton 0-0 Celtic (Accor Stadium, Sydney)
|Nov 23 | Western Sydney Wanderers 1-5 Everton (CommBank Stadium, Sydney) | Maupay (Patterson assist), Gordon (Doucoure assist), Gordon (Gray assist), Cannon (Mills assist), Gordon (McNeil assist)
|Dec 21 | Everton 2-0 Aston Villa (Goodison Park) | Gordon (Patterson assist), Maupay (Iwobi assist)
FULHAM
Content:
Mid-Season Friendlies:
|Dec 4 | Portimonense 2-3 Fulham | McFarlane (Onomah assist), Kurzawa (Andreas assist), McFarlane (Cairney assist)
|Dec 17 | Fulham 1-1 West Ham United (Craven Cottage) | Vinicius (Tete assist)
LEEDS UNITED
Content:
Mid-Season Friendlies:
|Dec 8 | Elche 1-2 Leeds United (Estadio Manuel Martinez Valero) | Gelhardt (Harrison assist), Klich (Gyabi assist)
|Dec 16 | Leeds United 2-1 Real Sociedad (Elland Road) | Struijk (Roca assist), Rodrigo (Gelhardt assist)
|Dec 21 | Leeds United 2-4 Monaco (Elland Road) | Koch (Roca assist), Gelhardt pen (Gnonto assist)
LEICESTER CITY
Content:
Mid-Season Friendlies/Cup Games:
|Dec 10 | Leicester City 0-0 Troyes (Seagrave)
|Dec 20 | MK Dons 0-3 Leicester City (Stadium MK) | Tielemans (Vardy assist), Perez (Thomas assist), Vardy (Castagne assist)
LIVERPOOL
Content:
Mid-Season Friendlies/Cup Games:
|Dec 11 | Liverpool 1-3 Lyon (Al Maktoum Stadium, Dubai) | Carvalho (Salah assist)
|Dec 16 | Liverpool 4-1 AC Milan (Al Maktoum Stadium, Dubai) | Salah (Matip assist), Thiago, Darwin (Clark assist), Darwin (Doak assist)
|Dec 22 | Manchester City 3-2 Liverpool (Etihad) | Carvalho (Milner assist), Salah (Darwin assist)
MANCHESTER CITY
Content:
Mid-Season Friendlies/Cup Games:
|Dec 17 | Manchester City 2-0 Girona (Etihad) | De Bruyne, Haaland (De Bruyne assist)
|Dec 22 | Manchester City 3-2 Liverpool (Etihad) | Haaland (De Bruyne assist), Mahrez (Rodri assist), Ake (De Bruyne assist)
MANCHESTER UNITED
Content:
Mid-Season Friendlies/Cup Games:
|Dec 7 | Cadiz 4-2 Manchester United (Estadio Nuevo Mirandilla) | Martial pen (Iqbal assist), Mainoo (Jurado assist)
|Dec 10 | Real Betis 1-0 Manchester United (Estadio Benito Villamarin)
|Dec 21 | Manchester United 2-0 Burnley (Old Trafford) | Eriksen (Wan-Bissaka assist), Rashford (McTominay assist)
NEWCASTLE UNITED
Content:
Mid-Season Friendlies/Cup Games:
|Dec 8 | Al Hilal 0-5 Newcastle United (Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium, Riyadh) | Joelinton (J. Murphy assist), Joelinton (Willock assist), Almiron, Almiron (S. Longstaff assist), Stephenson (Fraser assist)
|Dec 17 | Newcastle United 2-1 Rayo Vallecano (St James’ Park) | S Longstaff (Murphy assist), Wood pen (Willock assist)
|Dec 20 | Newcastle United 1-0 Bournemouth (St James’ Park) | own-goal (Trippier assist)
NOTTINGHAM FOREST
Content:
Mid-Season Friendlies/Cup Games:
|Dec 2 | Stoke City 2-1 Nottingham Forest (Loughborough University Stadium) | Gibbs-White (Dennis assist)
|Dec 6 | Atromitos 3-2 Nottingham Forest (Karaiskakis Stadium, Piraeus) | own-goal (Scarpa assist), Yates
|Dec 10 | Olympiacos 1-0 Nottingham Forest (Karaiskakis Stadium, Piraeus)
|Dec 16 | Valencia 1-2 Nottingham Forest (Mestalla Stadium) | Awoniyi, Dennis
|Dec 21 | Blackburn Rovers 1-4 Nottingham Forest (Ewood Park) | Johnson pen, Lingard (Williams assist), Awoniyi (Lingard assist), Johnson (Surridge assist)
SOUTHAMPTON
Content:
- THE FPL HALF-TERM REPORT: Southampton
- SCOUT REPORT: What can FPL managers expect from Nathan Jones at Southampton?
Mid-Season Friendlies/Cup Games:
|Dec 20 | Southampton 2-1 Lincoln City (St Mary’s) | Adams (Elyounoussi assist), Adams (Elyounoussi assist)
TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR
Content:
Mid-Season Friendlies:
|Dec 9 | Tottenham Hotspur 4-0 Motherwell (Tottenham Hotspur Training Centre) | Kulusevski, Doherty (Gil assist), Gil (Kulusevski assist), Doherty (Kulusevski assist)
|Dec 14 | Tottenham Hotspur 3-1 Peterborough United under-21s (Tottenham Hotspur Training Centre) | White (Sanchez assist), Gil (Kulusevski assist), Doherty (Gil assist)
|Dec 21 | Tottenham Hotspur 1-1 Nice (Tottenham Hotspur Stadium) | Doherty (Kulusevski assist)
WEST HAM UNITED
Content:
Mid-Season Friendlies:
|Dec 6 | Cambridge United 2-4 West Ham United (Abbey Stadium) | Bowen, own-goal (Emerson assist), Benrahma (Scamacca assist), Ekwah (Potts assist)
|Dec 10 | Udinese 1-3 West Ham United (Dacia Arena) | Benrahma, Lanzini, Antonio (Bowen assist)
|Dec 17 | Fulham 1-1 West Ham United (Craven Cottage) | Bowen (Downes assist)
WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS
Content:
- THE FPL HALF-TERM REPORT: Wolverhampton Wanderers
- SCOUT REPORT: What can FPL managers expect from Julen Lopetegui at Wolves?
Mid-Season Friendlies/Cup Games:
|Dec 3 | Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-2 Birmingham City (Compton Park) | Costa (Semedo assist), Podence pen
|Dec 9 | Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-1 Empoli (Marbella) | Bueno
|Dec 14 | Cadiz 3-4 Wolverhampton Wanderers (Estadio Municipal de La Línea de la Concepción) | own-goal (Ait-Nouri assist), Collins (Moutinho assist), Podence (Costa assist), own-goal (Hwang assist)
|Dec 20 | Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-0 Gillingham (Molineux) | Jimenez pen (Hwang assist), Ait Nouri (Hwang assist)
