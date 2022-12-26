1499
Tips December 26

FPL Gameweek 17 tips: Best players, fixtures, injuries + more

Fantasy Premier League (FPL) is back!

Gameweek 17 draws ever nearer, so here we round up everything we’ve produced over the last month or so to help you with any last-minute dilemmas.

Get your transfers and team finalised by 11am GMT, as the deadline passes at that point.

A lot of our content is free but, to gain access to every single article we publish and benefit from all the tools and stats on offer in our Premium Members Area, subscribe or upgrade now.

The complete guide to the FPL Gameweek 17 restart: Best players, fixtures, injuries + more 2

UNLIMITED TRANSFERS: BEST PLAYERS + FAQ

FPL TEAM REVEALS

FPL first-draft team reveals: 5-2-3 with Haaland and Jesus

GAMEWEEK 17 SELECTION

2pm team news: Koulibaly and Rashford benched, Zouma absent

PREDICTED LINE-UPS, INJURIES AND BANS

FPL team news: Haaland injury latest

OPINION

The FFS Pro Pundits 48

FIXTURE GUIDE

FFS Mini-Leagues & Community Competitions Gameweek 13

FPL PLAYERS AT THE WORLD CUP

Belgium v Canada team news

MID-SEASON FRIENDLIES: MINUTES TRACKER

HALF-TERM REPORT

Saka's injury, Jesus' goals, in-form Toon: FPL notes 8

Mid-Season Friendlies:

Dec 3 | Arsenal 2-4 Watford (London Colney) | Marquinhos, Nketiah (Tierney assist)
Dec 8 | Arsenal 3-0 Lyon (Al Maktoum Stadium, Dubai) | Gabriel (Odegaard assist), Nketiah (Vieira assist), Vieira (Nelson assist)
Dec 13 | Arsenal 2-1 AC Milan (Al Maktoum Stadium, Dubai) | Odegaard, Odegaard (Nelson assist)
Dec 17 | Arsenal 0-2 Juventus (Emirates)
Dec 21 | Arsenal 0-0 Luton Town (London Colney)

ASTON VILLA

Five-time top 1k FPL finisher Tom Freeman on Villa under Gerrard and his Gameweek 13 plans 6

View squad in Members Area

Content:

Mid-Season Friendlies:

Nov 30 | Cardiff City 3-1 Aston Villa (Cardiff City Stadium) | J Ramsey (Luiz assist)
Dec 8 | Aston Villa 2-2 Brighton and Hove Albion (Dubai) | Ings, Ings (Raikhy assist)
Dec 11 | Aston Villa 1-0 Chelsea (Al Nahyan Stadium, Abu Dhabi) | McGinn (Watkins assist)
Dec 15 | Aston Villa 0-1 Villarreal (Villa Park)
Dec 21 | Everton 2-0 Aston Villa (Goodison Park)

BOURNEMOUTH

FPL review: Solanke injury latest, Bowen off pens 1

View squad in Members Area

Content:

Mid-Season Friendlies/Cup Games:

Dec 20 | Newcastle United 1-0 Bournemouth (St James’ Park)

BRENTFORD

FPL review: Toney and Raya haul in Gameweek 11 opener

View squad in Members Area

Content:

Mid-Season Friendlies:

Dec 10 | Brentford 1-2 Bordeaux (Girona training ground) | Gilbert (Trevitt assist)
Dec 13 | Brentford 1-3 Celta Vigo (Jersey Road) | Wissa (Canos assist)
Dec 17 | Brentford 2-2 Wolfsburg (Jersey Road) | Mbeumo (Lewis-Potter assist), Toney (Norgaard assist)

BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION

FPL Gameweek 12 tips: Best players to sign, captains, predicted line-ups + team reveals

View squad in Members Area

Content:

Mid-Season Friendlies/Cup Games:

Dec 8 | Aston Villa 2-2 Brighton and Hove Albion (Dubai) | Undav (Moran assist), Undav (Gross assist)
Dec 21 | Charlton Athletic 0-0 Brighton and Hove Albion (The Valley)

CHELSEA

Injury updates on James, Alexander-Arnold, Kane and more

View squad in Members Area

Content:

Mid-Season Friendlies:

Dec 11 | Chelsea 0-1 Aston Villa (Al Nahyan Stadium, Abu Dhabi)

CRYSTAL PALACE

FPL review: Brighton fail to score again, unplayable Zaha

View squad in Members Area

Content:

Mid-Season Friendlies:

Dec 3 | Crystal Palace 0-0 Botafogo (Selhurst Park)
Dec 7 | Trabzonspor 2-2 Crystal Palace (Regnum Carya Hotel Stadium, Turkey) | Edouard (Olise assist), Mateta
Dec 11 | Crystal Palace 1-3 Napoli (Regnum Carya Hotel Stadium, Turkey) | Zaha (Olise assist)
Dec 16 | Crystal Palace 2-1 Real Valladolid (Selhurst Park) | Zaha (Doucoure assist), Zaha pen (Olise assist)

EVERTON

FPL Gameweek 8 differentials: Gordon, Solanke and Soucek

View squad in Members Area

Content:

Mid-Season Friendlies:

Nov 20 | Everton 0-0 Celtic (Accor Stadium, Sydney)
Nov 23 | Western Sydney Wanderers 1-5 Everton (CommBank Stadium, Sydney) | Maupay (Patterson assist), Gordon (Doucoure assist), Gordon (Gray assist), Cannon (Mills assist), Gordon (McNeil assist)
Dec 21 | Everton 2-0 Aston Villa (Goodison Park) | Gordon (Patterson assist), Maupay (Iwobi assist)

FULHAM

FPL Gameweek 5: Tuesday's goals, assists, bonus and statistics 9

View squad in Members Area

Content:

Mid-Season Friendlies:

Dec 4 | Portimonense 2-3 Fulham | McFarlane (Onomah assist), Kurzawa (Andreas assist), McFarlane (Cairney assist)
Dec 17 | Fulham 1-1 West Ham United (Craven Cottage) | Vinicius (Tete assist)

LEEDS UNITED

FPL Gameweek 4 differentials: Aaronson can provide value

View squad in Members Area

Content:

Mid-Season Friendlies:

Dec 8 | Elche 1-2 Leeds United (Estadio Manuel Martinez Valero) | Gelhardt (Harrison assist), Klich (Gyabi assist)
Dec 16 | Leeds United 2-1 Real Sociedad (Elland Road) | Struijk (Roca assist), Rodrigo (Gelhardt assist)
Dec 21 | Leeds United 2-4 Monaco (Elland Road) | Koch (Roca assist), Gelhardt pen (Gnonto assist)

LEICESTER CITY

Eriksen Covid latest as Maddison and Castagne haul 5

View squad in Members Area

Content:

Mid-Season Friendlies/Cup Games:

Dec 10 | Leicester City 0-0 Troyes (Seagrave)
Dec 20 | MK Dons 0-3 Leicester City (Stadium MK) | Tielemans (Vardy assist), Perez (Thomas assist), Vardy (Castagne assist)

LIVERPOOL

FPL Gameweek 11: Sunday's goals, assists, bonus and statistics

View squad in Members Area

Content:

Mid-Season Friendlies/Cup Games:

Dec 11 | Liverpool 1-3 Lyon (Al Maktoum Stadium, Dubai) | Carvalho (Salah assist)
Dec 16 | Liverpool 4-1 AC Milan (Al Maktoum Stadium, Dubai) | Salah (Matip assist), Thiago, Darwin (Clark assist), Darwin (Doak assist)
Dec 22 | Manchester City 3-2 Liverpool (Etihad) | Carvalho (Milner assist), Salah (Darwin assist)

MANCHESTER CITY

FPL Gameweek 10 tips: Dance like no one's watching 1

View squad in Members Area

Content:

Mid-Season Friendlies/Cup Games:

Dec 17 | Manchester City 2-0 Girona (Etihad) | De Bruyne, Haaland (De Bruyne assist)
Dec 22 | Manchester City 3-2 Liverpool (Etihad) | Haaland (De Bruyne assist), Mahrez (Rodri assist), Ake (De Bruyne assist)

MANCHESTER UNITED

FPL review: Rashford's haul and Brighton's in-form midfielders

View squad in Members Area

Content:

Mid-Season Friendlies/Cup Games:

Dec 7 | Cadiz 4-2 Manchester United (Estadio Nuevo Mirandilla) | Martial pen (Iqbal assist), Mainoo (Jurado assist)
Dec 10 | Real Betis 1-0 Manchester United (Estadio Benito Villamarin)
Dec 21 | Manchester United 2-0 Burnley (Old Trafford) | Eriksen (Wan-Bissaka assist), Rashford (McTominay assist)

NEWCASTLE UNITED

Which FPL players are on penalties and set pieces?

View squad in Members Area

Content:

Mid-Season Friendlies/Cup Games:

Dec 8 | Al Hilal 0-5 Newcastle United (Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium, Riyadh) | Joelinton (J. Murphy assist), Joelinton (Willock assist), Almiron, Almiron (S. Longstaff assist), Stephenson (Fraser assist)
Dec 17 | Newcastle United 2-1 Rayo Vallecano (St James’ Park) | S Longstaff (Murphy assist), Wood pen (Willock assist)
Dec 20 | Newcastle United 1-0 Bournemouth (St James’ Park) | own-goal (Trippier assist)

NOTTINGHAM FOREST

FPL transfers: The latest new Premier League signings assessed 45

View squad in Members Area

Content:

Mid-Season Friendlies/Cup Games:

Dec 2 | Stoke City 2-1 Nottingham Forest (Loughborough University Stadium) | Gibbs-White (Dennis assist)
Dec 6 | Atromitos 3-2 Nottingham Forest (Karaiskakis Stadium, Piraeus) | own-goal (Scarpa assist), Yates
Dec 10 | Olympiacos 1-0 Nottingham Forest (Karaiskakis Stadium, Piraeus)
Dec 16 | Valencia 1-2 Nottingham Forest (Mestalla Stadium) | Awoniyi, Dennis
Dec 21 | Blackburn Rovers 1-4 Nottingham Forest (Ewood Park) | Johnson pen, Lingard (Williams assist), Awoniyi (Lingard assist), Johnson (Surridge assist)

SOUTHAMPTON

Armstrong ends goal drought as Livramento keeps up fine FPL form 5

View squad in Members Area

Content:

Mid-Season Friendlies/Cup Games:

Dec 20 | Southampton 2-1 Lincoln City (St Mary’s) | Adams (Elyounoussi assist), Adams (Elyounoussi assist)

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

FPL Gameweek 9: Saturday’s goals, assists, bonus and statistics

View squad in Members Area

Content:

Mid-Season Friendlies:

Dec 9 | Tottenham Hotspur 4-0 Motherwell (Tottenham Hotspur Training Centre) | Kulusevski, Doherty (Gil assist), Gil (Kulusevski assist), Doherty (Kulusevski assist)
Dec 14 | Tottenham Hotspur 3-1 Peterborough United under-21s (Tottenham Hotspur Training Centre) | White (Sanchez assist), Gil (Kulusevski assist), Doherty (Gil assist)
Dec 21 | Tottenham Hotspur 1-1 Nice (Tottenham Hotspur Stadium) | Doherty (Kulusevski assist)

WEST HAM UNITED

Which FPL players are on penalties and set pieces? 2

View squad in Members Area

Content:

Mid-Season Friendlies:

Dec 6 | Cambridge United 2-4 West Ham United (Abbey Stadium) | Bowen, own-goal (Emerson assist), Benrahma (Scamacca assist), Ekwah (Potts assist)
Dec 10 | Udinese 1-3 West Ham United (Dacia Arena) | Benrahma, Lanzini, Antonio (Bowen assist)
Dec 17 | Fulham 1-1 West Ham United (Craven Cottage) | Bowen (Downes assist)

WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS

The best FPL goalkeepers and defenders for a Gameweek 30 Free Hit

View squad in Members Area

Content:

Mid-Season Friendlies/Cup Games:

Dec 3 | Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-2 Birmingham City (Compton Park) | Costa (Semedo assist), Podence pen
Dec 9 | Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-1 Empoli (Marbella) | Bueno
Dec 14 | Cadiz 3-4 Wolverhampton Wanderers (Estadio Municipal de La Línea de la Concepción) | own-goal (Ait-Nouri assist), Collins (Moutinho assist), Podence (Costa assist), own-goal (Hwang assist)
Dec 20 | Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-0 Gillingham (Molineux) | Jimenez pen (Hwang assist), Ait Nouri (Hwang assist)

OTHER ARTICLES OF INTEREST

3pm team news: Perisic and Son benched, James returns 1

The complete guide to the FPL Gameweek 17 restart: Best players, fixtures, injuries + more 2

  1. AARON-1
    2 hours, 2 mins ago

    My wife: Why don't you just choose players an hour before the deadline?

    Me: Because it is far better to agonise about it for 2 weeks, think of nothing else on Christmas day, put together hundreds of "final" drafts before settling on a squad of 15 I'm not entirely happy with. 🙂

    30 pts for me this week.

    Open Controls
    1. La Roja
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      I reckon you’re nailed on for a 22 pointer GW lad

      Open Controls
  2. camarozz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 2 mins ago

    Wilson over Almiron

    Kulu over Kane

    James over Cancelo..

    Unlike b4 the break maybe il get the 50/50s right 2nd half of season.

    Open Controls
    1. FATHER KANE
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      Not sure if good or bad sign but I have all those on the right side and none on the left lol

      Open Controls
      1. camarozz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        10 mins ago

        Ur right side will prob be the right side if my form continues as it was lol.

        Open Controls
  3. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    2 hours ago

    The complete guide to gameweek 17 is a thing of beauty.

    It is like the FPL equivalent of War and Peace and you couldn't imagine something like this on Hub.

    Well done all.

    Open Controls
    1. La Roja
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      Wait a minute.. you’re praising someone?

      Someone open the bottle quick

      Open Controls
      1. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        Hey, Neale gets more than just praise from Virg, he gets love letters through the post 🙂

        Open Controls
  4. The Mighty Hippo
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 59 mins ago

    I hope you've all got a fully playable bench. I reckon we'll see some surprise omissions this week as players get eased back in.

    Open Controls
    1. Eh, just one more thing ...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      Indeed …. Almiron, Gabriel, Castagne and Ward all warming up.

      Open Controls
  5. It’s gonna Ben Mee
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 58 mins ago

    Prediction: the right answer between Mitro and Wilson will end being Toney.

    Open Controls
    1. Eh, just one more thing ...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      Or Martial more likely …

      Open Controls
    2. gogs67
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      Would love to have kept Toney but this 10+ match ban hanging over him swung it!!

      Open Controls
  6. Ady87
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 58 mins ago

    Forgot to do my team, not touched the game since the last GW. I’m sure I was about 50k OR but I have a memory my team was in a state. Can’t even remember any of my XI. Should be fun when the game updates.

    Open Controls
    1. Eh, just one more thing ...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 54 mins ago

      … looks for most boring Christmas movie ever to try and wake up after that comment ….

      Open Controls
      1. Echoes
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 49 mins ago

        One of my mates who watches even the dumbest of movies said I believe in Santa is the worst Christmas movie ever.

        Open Controls
    2. CONNERS
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 53 mins ago

      My pre-WC team invariably does better than my new team. It could be a blessing in disguise.

      Open Controls
    3. Epic Fail
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 53 mins ago

      At least you'll have 2 frees next GW. Every cloud innit.

      Open Controls
      1. Debauchy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 17 mins ago

        😆

        Open Controls
    4. Casual Player
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 51 mins ago

      You can’t remember any of it? Let me help. you would’ve had Haaland. Got luck figuring out the rest!

      Open Controls
    5. Zimo
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 50 mins ago

      Ofcourse u did. And after 6 weeks of not amnesia u remembered right after deadline. Not a lie at all.

      Open Controls
      1. Casual Player
        • 2 Years
        1 hour ago

        And posted about it here.

        Open Controls
      2. Deulofail
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        55 mins ago

        It's not that unbelievable to have been reminded of something that's about to happen when it's too late to do something about it. Pretty normal occurrence. Nobody was making transfers for the first 5.5 weeks of those 6 weeks.

        Open Controls
    6. FATHER KANE
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 43 mins ago

      Unlimited transfers carry

      Open Controls
  7. FPL Emu
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 54 mins ago

    Chelsea are bottom of both the attacking and defensive tables the last dix gameweeks. Fans are nonbelievers.

    I still went Mount.

    Not going to stop me from complaining when he fails though!

    Open Controls
    1. Paqueta Rice
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 52 mins ago

      I have done the same. I’m hoping that the good fixtures help them build form.

      Open Controls
    2. Casual Player
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 51 mins ago

      Same

      Feels like Chelsea are too big to continue sucking. Tripled up for the next 2 easy ones plus DGW19

      Open Controls
    3. diesel001
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 51 mins ago

      Their best attacking player (Reece James) is back though.

      Open Controls
  8. OPTA FPL
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 53 mins ago

    Proud owner of Mr Doherty, maybe I am the only one on this site. Get him and play him over Almiron Gabriel

    Open Controls
    1. fantasist
      • 12 Years
      49 mins ago

      4 goals in 3 friendlies is great but wanted a consistent starter so went with Ben White

      Open Controls
    2. PLerix
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      46 mins ago

      I have him 🙂

      Open Controls
      1. OPTA FPL
        • 11 Years
        45 mins ago

        nice let go

        Open Controls
    3. rupopo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      43 mins ago

      Same. And playing him over Almiron and White

      Open Controls
  9. Eh, just one more thing ...
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 51 mins ago

    Most likely Christmas miracle this game week?

    1. Foden starts
    2. Zaha returns
    3. Martial doesn’t break

    Open Controls
    1. OPTA FPL
      • 11 Years
      59 mins ago

      Darwin Rash4 to fail I wish

      Open Controls
      1. Eh, just one more thing ...
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        14 mins ago

        I see you on my list and you have clearly been a naughty boy this year and there will be no gifts for you I’m afraid … looking to see returns from both of those goons this week.

        Open Controls
    2. Gudjohnsen
      • 5 Years
      59 mins ago

      1

      Open Controls
    3. fantasist
      • 12 Years
      58 mins ago

      A good selection but 2)

      Open Controls
    4. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      48 mins ago

      2 as no-one seems to have him
      Probably get 20 points and then blank for the rest of the season after everyone bandwagons him in

      Open Controls
  10. Sim Simma
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 50 mins ago

    ⚽ Team News 📰
    Brentford : Raya; Zanka, Mee, Pinnock; Roerslev, Norgaard, Jensen, Janelt; Henry; Toney, Mbeumo
    Substitutes: Cox, Goode, Canos, Dasilva, Wissa, Ghoddos, Jansson, Lewis-Potter, Damsgaard

    Tottenham : Forster, Tanganga, Lenglet, Dier, Doherty, Hojbjerg, Bissouma, Perisic, Kulusevski, Kane, Son.
    Subs: Lloris, Sanchez, Sarr, Davies, Royal, Sessegnon, White, Skipp, Gil.

    Open Controls
    1. OPTA FPL
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 49 mins ago

      wtf perisic

      Open Controls
      1. Wild Rover
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 9 mins ago

        Why the surprise? conte said he was fit and available

        Open Controls
      2. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        After the crazy mins he racked up during the WC, you're surprised?

        Open Controls
        1. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 8 mins ago

          Ignore that, misread

          Open Controls
    2. FATHER KANE
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 49 mins ago

      Father & Son time X

      Open Controls
    3. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 48 mins ago

      «All the world cup players will be rested»

      Open Controls
      1. Bartowski
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 45 mins ago

        He said World Cup stars....and all of his players there were crap.

        Open Controls
        1. RamaJama
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          48 mins ago

          Lol

          Open Controls
      2. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 44 mins ago

        Conte is actually bald under that hair transplant, let's not forget.

        Open Controls
    4. Jafooli
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 47 mins ago

      Doherty haul incoming…..cheers Sim

      Open Controls
    5. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 47 mins ago

      Tanganga the surprise inclusion it seems. Good luck to Doherty punters - that was a risky one.

      Open Controls
    6. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 41 mins ago

      Congrats Toney owners (looking at that Spurs defence)

      Open Controls
      1. The Knights Template
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 32 mins ago

        I wasn’t willing to bet on Toney.

        Open Controls
        1. Paqueta Rice
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 30 mins ago

          Yeah, too much of a gamble.

          Open Controls
  11. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 50 mins ago

    Every clock is broken two times everyday

    Open Controls
    1. Danno - Emre Canada
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 46 mins ago

      Or..... tells the correct time twice a day....

      Open Controls
      1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        What time?

        Open Controls
    2. OPTA FPL
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 46 mins ago

      even a broken clock is right twice a day

      Open Controls
      1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 12 mins ago

        yeah, clocks are brilliant in that way

        Open Controls
      2. Epic Fail
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 10 mins ago

        Not if it's broken but still turning.

        Open Controls
        1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 7 mins ago

          Its not turning when its broken?

          Open Controls
          1. Epic Fail
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 12 Years
            1 hour, 6 mins ago

            Could be running fast showing the wrong time.

            Open Controls
            1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
              • 6 Years
              1 hour ago

              true dat my friend

              Open Controls
      3. Old Man
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        44 mins ago

        Orbital

        Open Controls
        1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
          • 6 Years
          1 min ago

          Cheers

          Open Controls
    3. Bartowski
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 45 mins ago

      What have you got against clocks?!

      Open Controls
      1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        Nothing

        Open Controls
    4. Fitzy.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 45 mins ago

      Please elucidate...

      Open Controls
      1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        Not familiar with this word

        Open Controls
    5. It’s gonna Ben Mee
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 44 mins ago

      Every time is a clock twice per day

      Open Controls
      1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        Possibly.. Not sure!

        Open Controls
    6. Norco
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 44 mins ago

      My brain must be a clock

      Open Controls
      1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        Sounds weird but hope you are okay mate

        Open Controls
    7. gogs67
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 42 mins ago

      Every day is broken by clocks twice.

      Open Controls
      1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        Kinda

        Open Controls
  12. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 48 mins ago

    Doherty RWB

    Open Controls
    1. OPTA FPL
      • 11 Years
      50 mins ago

      he has played all the friendly games on the left btw

      Open Controls
      1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
        • 6 Years
        48 mins ago

        Yeah but Perisic taking the left today

        Open Controls
        1. OPTA FPL
          • 11 Years
          46 mins ago

          cannt believe Conte still trust perisic 100% after poor first half season

          Open Controls
          1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
            • 6 Years
            2 mins ago

            I think Perisic has been doing well tbh

            Open Controls
  13. Gizzachance
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 48 mins ago

    Surprised peresic starts!

    Open Controls
  14. Scots Gooner
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 48 mins ago

    Least interested I’ve ever been in FPL. Wonder if my rank will improve with a completely passive approach.

    Open Controls
    1. OPTA FPL
      • 11 Years
      47 mins ago

      I start Doherty Nketiah Wilson and ignore Darwin, all fun

      Open Controls
  15. Steve The Spud
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 47 mins ago

    Tanganga will probably end up hauling

    Open Controls
    1. Well you know, Triffic
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      *Being hauled off.

      Open Controls
  16. The Upsetter
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 46 mins ago

    looks like Conte fooled everyone

    Open Controls
    1. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      47 mins ago

      … or someone over-interpreted his words

      Open Controls
    2. Old Man
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      47 mins ago

      I'm easily duped.

      Open Controls
    3. It’s gonna Ben Mee
      • 9 Years
      46 mins ago

      Conte is secret santa?

      Open Controls
    4. boc610 (beckham oozes cash)
      • 10 Years
      46 mins ago

      man loves an excuse for why his coaching genius isnt being allowed to flourish. same at every club. i think his stocking this yer was full of them. they lose today..its fixture list, injuries, fatigue, young players not ready, and on and on......

      Open Controls
  17. Norco
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 45 mins ago

    Kinda silly decision that I picked Mount over Kulu in the end. Don't even know why...

    Open Controls
    1. PLerix
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      CHE have a double coming, maybe?

      Open Controls
  18. Jafooli
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 45 mins ago

    I don’t know quite what to think about that Foden facial expression in the top pic, but surely it should come with some sort of XXX warning?

    Open Controls
    1. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 43 mins ago

      Do you know if there is a second Jafooli on here?

      Open Controls
      1. Jafooli
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 38 mins ago

        If it’s Jafooli with some numbers after it, then yes, I had my lawyers warn them a couple years ago,,,

        Open Controls
        1. Rupert The Horse
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 34 mins ago

          Ah ok. I thought something had changed in your circumstances. The other one (who I thought was you) seems utterly miserable. I'm glad it's not you.

          Open Controls
          1. Jafooli
            • 10 Years
            1 hour, 29 mins ago

            Oh, hadn’t seen that, sounds rough…..

            Open Controls
    2. boc610 (beckham oozes cash)
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 43 mins ago

      his vinegar strokes on full display

      Open Controls
      1. Jafooli
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 38 mins ago

        Yep, that’s the one….yikes

        Open Controls
    3. Paqueta Rice
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 39 mins ago

      Phil: Did you score Kev?
      Kevin: Yeah, with your mom
      Phil: Nooooooooo

      Open Controls
      1. Jafooli
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 36 mins ago

        😆

        Open Controls
    4. Merlin the Wraith
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 39 mins ago

      Expression akin to a hungry seagull chick squawking 'why didn't you feed me???' 'You always feed the big Norwegian one!'

      Open Controls
      1. Jafooli
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 34 mins ago

        Albert Steptoe would be proud how his great grandson has turned out…

        Open Controls
    5. Deulofail
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 39 mins ago

      Would prefer it with teeth

      Open Controls
      1. Jafooli
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 37 mins ago

        Lol…reckon he should audition for ‘On the Buses’….

        Open Controls
  19. Well you know, Triffic
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 38 mins ago

    Spurs team looks attacking as hell!

    Doherty Perisic
    Kulu Kane Son

    Open Controls
    1. Jafooli
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 37 mins ago

      Yep, that got goals….

      Open Controls
    2. Paqueta Rice
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 36 mins ago

      Yeah, I’d be worried for them. We saw what the bees done to City on the counter before the break.

      Open Controls
    3. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 36 mins ago

      Because the defence looks crap? Same formation, its not more attacking

      Open Controls
      1. Well you know, Triffic
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 20 mins ago

        Doherty and Perisic can't defend. It's essentially a front 5 in possession.

        Open Controls
    4. POTATO
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 36 mins ago

      Oh no, I forgot to buy any.

      Open Controls
      1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        I say Tomato

        Open Controls
    5. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 35 mins ago

      Some new bandwagons start today! Doh and Kulu are my bets

      Open Controls
  20. nolard
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 36 mins ago

    How does this look?

    Pope
    Laporte, Trippier, Gabriel, Shaw
    KDB Almiron, Bruno, Odegaard
    Haaland, Kane

    Open Controls
    1. Well you know, Triffic
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      45 mins too late pal

      Open Controls
      1. nolard
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 18 mins ago

        Team is all ready, mate. Just asking for a judgment.

        Open Controls
        1. Jam0sh
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 8 mins ago

          Just sit back and see what happens

          Open Controls
    2. Newton Bacchus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      Not too bad - light-ish at the back but otherwise all good

      Open Controls
      1. nolard
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 5 mins ago

        thanks!
        did want a couple away from the template, so Bruno. Odegaard and Kane got in, plus I had to move Cancelo then ofc.

        Open Controls
    3. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      not a fan of tbh
      Laporte and Odegaard?

      Open Controls
  21. boc610 (beckham oozes cash)
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 36 mins ago

    so Potter met up with the chelsea owner in the states and had a really "productive chat" aka *SPOILERS* michael taking fredo out on the boat in the Godfather II

    Open Controls
    1. diesel001
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      Less tinkering, more winning.

      Open Controls
  22. ‘Tis the Season
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 36 mins ago

    Game is live

    Open Controls
  23. FATHER KANE
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 36 mins ago

    Updated

    Open Controls
  24. FATHER KANE
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 35 mins ago

    So my transfers went through, somehow!
    But I’ve got White 3rd on bench and Patterson starting instead lol

    Open Controls
  25. Tshelby
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 34 mins ago

    Last minute thinkering made me end up with Shaw instead of Doherty. Don’t know if it was the best choice

    Open Controls
  26. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 33 mins ago

    Great formation didn’t save, so I’ve got bloody Danny Ward starting over Kepa

    Open Controls
    1. AARON-1
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      Danny - 6 clean sheets in the last 8 games - Ward.
      You might be happy. Wait and see.

      Open Controls
    2. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      I have both starting

      Open Controls
    3. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      noob

      Open Controls
  27. Von Lipwig
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 33 mins ago

    In my league, Forster,Trossard, Shaw and Kane are my differentials. Feeling pretty good about that. Lack of Cancelo my biggest concern

    Open Controls
  28. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 30 mins ago

    Fabio Borges team:

    Kepa
    Cucurella Cancelo James White
    Bruno Rashford Salah Martinelli
    Haaland (c) Darwin
    Ward Botman Andreas Greenwood

    Open Controls
    1. Jafooli
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      Wow, no Salah, KdB or Kane….yikes

      Open Controls
      1. Jafooli
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 27 mins ago

        Ignore me, just see Salah…

        Open Controls
    2. Jafooli
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      Chelsea def triple up, wtf….lol

      Open Controls
    3. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      Triple Chelsea defence and no KDB
      may him rest in peace

      Open Controls
    4. diesel001
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      I remember a time when Bournemouth used to be Chelsea's bogey team.

      Open Controls
    5. Deulofail
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      Double Chelsea defence isn't crazy. Kepa is a separate piece of the puzzle with his own competition and points structure, and many have gone for him.

      I'm more intrigued by Bruno over Martial, given that it weakens the 3rd sub and forces White/Botman/Andreas into the XI. Presumably it's more about who he can sell Bruno for vs Martial, but I wouldn't sacrifice the current team so much for that. Perhaps he thinks this is already excellent.

      Open Controls
      1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
        • 6 Years
        18 mins ago

        Get glasses. Its not double but Triple!

        Open Controls
        1. Deulofail
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          15 mins ago

          Get glasses. Kepa is a separate piece of the puzzle with his own competition and points structure.

          Open Controls
          1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
            • 6 Years
            13 mins ago

            What?

            Open Controls
            1. Deulofail
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              6 mins ago

              Kepa isn't a defender. Only 3 defenders is a meaningful triple-up category. Calling 2 defenders + 1 GK a 'defensive triple-up' is meaningless/useless imo.

              Open Controls
              1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
                • 6 Years
                4 mins ago

                Couldnt disagree more

                Open Controls
                1. Deulofail
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 6 Years
                  3 mins ago

                  I figured, but I bet you can't explain 😉

                  Open Controls
                  1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
                    • 6 Years
                    just now

                    haha, you're right. My English isnt great.

                    Open Controls

